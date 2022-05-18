BDi Music signs emerging songwriter Ellysse Mason to publishing deal

Independent publisher BDi Music has signed emerging artist and songwriter Ellysse Mason to an exclusive publishing deal.

Signed to LAB Records, Mason has accumulated 430,000 followers across her social media channels, with 200,000 monthly Spotify listeners and over four million total streams.

Mason has also gained the support of industry professionals with regular international and regional radio play including BBC Radio 1 and 6 Music, as well as being championed by BBC Introducing.

She has also sold out headline shows at The Deaf Institute, Band On The Wall and Manchester Academy 3, and has supported Tom Walker, Sam Ryder and, more recently, Fickle Friends, on tour.

James Paterson, junior A&R at BDi Music, said: “Ellysse is a wonderfully talented artist and songwriter. Her creative vision and work ethic is truly inspiring when it comes to her own songs, or writing for other artists. I’m immensely proud and excited for Sarah [Liversedge, BDi Music founder and MD] and I to be working with her in the next steps of her career.”

Ellysse Mason said: “This year is all about surrounding myself with an amazing team of people, so I'm very excited to be working with James and Sarah who have been so supportive and invested in my songs and vision. I'm really looking forward to being part of the BDi family.”

Ellysse Mason plays The Pink Room at Yes, Manchester, on June 29.

Pictured: Ellysse Mason (centre) with Sarah Liversedge and James Paterson.