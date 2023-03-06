BDi Music signs Lemonade Shoelace to global deal

BDi Music has signed bedroom producer and songwriter Lemonade Shoelace to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal.

The Irish artist, real name Ruairí Richman, released his first single, Autopilot Paradise, in 2021. It was picked up by the likes of broadcasters KEXP and the BBC, with further support from brands such as Vans and Gibson, and artists including Yungblud and Denzel Curry.

Richman went on to perform shows in Mexico City, Austin and London. His second single, Hopscotch In The Sky, was released in February 2023.

The first Lemonade Shoelace EP, Do Whatever Makes You Happy, will be released on April 28.

BDi Music A&R Rhiannon Bramley said: “That Ruairí has made such a splash with just two tracks is testament to the songs themselves. He has an undeniable ability to write and produce incredibly infectious uplifting pop with his own unmistakable identity and sound shining through. It’s incredibly exciting to have him as part of the BDi family. It might be a music industry cliché, but this really is the very beginning for Lemonade Shoelace, and we’re predicting big things.”

Ruairí Richman said: “I am absolutely thrilled to announce my publishing deal with BDi Music. To be part of a family-run business is amazing for me, and I am in the hands of people that have a genuine appreciation for my music, which is very rewarding for me as an independent artist. I am very much looking forward to where this opportunity takes me, and grateful for the care and work they will put into developing my career.”

Founded by Sarah Liversedge in 2004, BDi Music represents publishing for 35 co-written songs with Ed Sheeran and many more co-written hit songs from a international artists including Camilla Cabello, Christina Perri, Keith Urban, Major Lazer, Forest Blakk, Tom Grennan, James Bay, James Blunt, Mario, Birdy, Jack Savoretti, All Time Low, Deno, Rod Wave, Nina Nesbitt and many more.

The BDi roster includes established and emerging artists and songwriters including Novo Amor, Roo Panes, The Magic Gang, Ailbhe Reddy, AE Mak, FJ Law, AJ Wander, Ellysse Mason, Aimée and more.