BDi Music signs Liz Cass to worldwide publishing agreement

BDi Music has signed artist and topline writer Liz Cass to an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement.

Cass got her first topline cut in 2012, which resulted in her debut release Follow Me with John Monkman, on Berlin-based label Get Physical Music. The track was supported by BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong, earning interest from producers such as CamelPhat and Vintage Culture, who then reached out asking to collaborate.

Cass has since established herself as a topline writer and feature artist in the electronic music world, with more 20 million streams via collaborations with artists including Nora En Pure, Leftwing:Kody and Matador.

Less Ordinary – Cass’ feature with Jansons – led to her being noticed by Hot Since 82, who reached out to co-write tracks for his Recovery album. Two of her vocal features were included on the album, among collaborations with Boy George, Rudimental and Miss Kittin. Eye Of The Storm, featuring Cass, was chosen as the lead single.

Cass’ co-writes have been championed by BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music and Kiss, with Bontan feature Foreign Lands being recognised in Danny Howard’s Friday Fire feature on Radio 1 and as Triple J’s Track Of The Week.

Cass recently secured her first sync placement in the new comedy series Antonia (Amazon Prime Video Italia) with Hrrtz and Sultan + Shepard collaboration Break Your Fall.

She will release her second album later this year, following on from 2022 debut The Words. The third single from the upcoming record, 3am Feelings, was released in March and has had support from Radio 1’s Future Sounds and Future Pop.

Cass will be performing at a BDi Music and Bucks Music Group showcase at Folklore, Brighton on May 16 from 1–6pm.

BDi Music MD and founder Sarah Liversedge said: “Liz has been incredibly in demand since she first caught the industry’s attention in 2012. She’s a phenomenally talented writer and has racked up tens of millions of streams through her collaborations alone. She’s an equally impressive artist in her own right, and we look forward to seeing her star continue to rise.”

Liz Cass said: “I’m so thrilled to be joining the BDi Music family. Sometimes you wait it out until you find where you truly fit. I’ve definitely found that in Sarah and all the team at BDi, and I’m excited to see where this new chapter takes me.”

Founded by Sarah Liversedge in 2004, BDi Music represents publishing for 35 co-written songs with Ed Sheeran, as well as co-written hits from a diverse range of international artists including Camila

Cabello, Christina Perri, Keith Urban, Major Lazer, Forest Blakk, Tom Grennan, James Bay, James Blunt, Mario, Birdy, Jack Savoretti, All Time Low, Deno, Rod Wave, Nina Nesbitt and many more.

The BDi roster includes established and emerging artists and songwriters, including Roo Panes, Lemonade Shoelace, Joshua Burnside, Go Easy, Gus Tiramani, FJ Law, AJ Wander, Ellysse Mason, Aimée, Ben Lythe and more.