BDI Music signs Robert Primrose to exclusive publishing deal

BDI Music has today (March 17) announced t has signed producer, composer and songwriter Robert Primrose to a worldwide, exclusive publishing deal.

Primrose has produced soundtracks for brands such as Honda and Sanctuary Spa. Most recently, Primrose composed the soundtrack for Demelza's Full Life appeal, where he collaborated with Daniel Radcliffe.

Primrose was previously part of Swimming Girls, who had airplay on Radio X, Amazing Radio, Elton John's Beats 1 Rocket Hour show, and BBC Radio 1. Primrose has also played Glastonbury's John Peel Stage in his own right.

The signing is the first for BDI Music’s junior A&R James Paterson.

Speaking about the deal, Paterson said: “I’d like to thank Sarah [Liversedge – BDI Music Founder] for her belief in me and my A&R ability. I have been a big fan of Robert’s musical projects for a long time. There is a lot of hard work ahead, but I know he will continue to excel as a songwriter and composer across genres with support from myself, Sarah and the Yucatan management team.”

Robert Primrose added: “I couldn’t be more excited to grow and progress as a composer and songwriter with BDI Music. They are truly about nurturing careers. Sarah and James’ passion is inspiring.”