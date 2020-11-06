BDi Music signs singer-songwriter AJ Wander

BDi Music has signed singer-songwriter AJ Wander to an exclusive, worldwide publishing deal.

A former member of indie band Tors, Wander released his debut solo single, Time Out, today (November 5) ahead of his debut EP, planned for mid-2021.

Wander is signed to US-based music company Elevation for recording and management.

I had his songs on a loop for days Sarah Liversedge, BDi

BDi Music owner and MD Sarah Liversedge said: “It’s like finding a rare gem when a demo submission jumps out at you as AJ Wander’s did to me during lockdown earlier this year. I just couldn’t help myself. I had his songs on a loop for days. They are addictive! His vocals are to die for, his lyrics strike a chord, and his songwriting talent and musicianship are truly outstanding. I feel very excited and privileged to be on this creative journey with him from the start and look forward to working with Denny Young and his team at Elevation.”

Founded by Liversedge in 2004, BDi Music is an established, award-winning independent music publishing business representing songwriters, composers and production companies.

Wander said: “I’m massively excited to be joining the BDi family and can’t wait to set off on this musical journey together. I know Sarah’s vast knowledge and guidance will be a huge asset to my career, helping me to grow as an artist and songwriter. I feel very lucky to call BDi my publishing home and to share that home with so many amazingly talented humans.”

*To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.