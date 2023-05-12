BDi Music signs songwriter and producer Ben Lythe

BDi Music has signed multi-instrumentalist, music director, composer, producer and songwriter Ben Lythe to an exclusive, worldwide publishing deal.

Once a signed artist and touring/session musician, Lythe has now established himself as a songwriter and producer, working with various artists from his recording studio in South West London.

Lythe’s collaborations have amassed millions of streams and significant radio play.

Recent releases have featured on a number of Spotify’s editorial playlists, including New Music Friday UK, New Pop UK, Fresh Finds Pop and Salt, as well as earning frequent plays on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio Wales.

Lythe has had plays on BBC Radio 1 with Catty - Maybe All The Rumours Are True and Deep End.

He has become a writer and producer of choice for pop artists including Grace Davies, Catty, Ellysse Mason, Áine Deane, Darla Jade, Janet Devlin, Sacha, Beth McCarthy, Matthew Hall, Lucy Deakin, Vlera, Fleur Rouge and more.

As well as writing and producing for artists, Lythe’s vocals have featured on various dance tracks, including Justin Mylo’s single I Remember, which was co-written by Lythe, released on Stmpd Records and has surpassed a million streams on Apple Music and Spotify.

Lythe has also created various tracks for Netflix, the BBC, ITV and more.

Ben Lythe said: “I’m so proud to be joining the BDi family. Storytelling is always at the heart of the music I create and to be entering this next chapter with a team of people around me who share this vision is so exciting. I’m so grateful to Sarah and James for their support and belief in this journey.”

His ability to turn his hand to multiple facets of music creation is truly rare and awe-inspiring James Paterson

BDi Music A&R James Paterson said: “Ben is a multi-talented individual with a heart of gold. His ability to turn his hand to multiple facets of music creation is truly rare and awe-inspiring. The songwriters and artists Ben has worked with to shape their sound in the industry will testify to what a talent he is.”

Founded by Sarah Liversedge in 2004, BDi Music represents publishing for 35 co-written songs with Ed Sheeran, and many more co-written hit songs from a diverse range of international artists including Camilla Cabello, Christina Perri, Keith Urban, Major Lazer, Forest Blakk, Tom Grennan, James Bay, James Blunt, Mario, Birdy, Jack Savoretti, All Time Low, Deno, Rod Wave, Nina Nesbitt and many more.

The BDi roster includes established and emerging artists and songwriters including: Novo Amor, Roo Panes, The Magic Gang, Ailbhe Reddy, AE Mak, FJ Law, AJ Wander, Ellysse Mason, Aimée and more.



PHOTO: (L-R) Rhiannon Bramley (BDi Music, A&R), Ben Lythe, James Paterson (BDi Music, A&R)