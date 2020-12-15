Becky Hill renews deal with Sony/ATV

Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK has renewed its worldwide deal with Becky Hill.

Hill has enjoyed a successful 2020, boosted by a singles including Space, Heaven On My Mind (feat. Sigala), Nothing Really Matters (feat. Tiesto) and more, while she recorded the soundtrack for the McDonald's Christmas campaign. She has previously hit No.1 with Gecko (Overdrive) alongside Oliver Heldens, while Shift K3y collaboration Better Off Without You is among a raft of other hits.

Hill’s renewed deal with the Music Week Award-winning Sony/ATV also encompasses plans to mentor new writers.



Becky Hill said, “I’ve been working in the industry for nearly nine years now, and my ambitions have remained just as strong as they were at 18. Having David and Sony/ATV believe in me and my passion for songwriting from the very beginning, and still to this day, means the world to me. Having a new deal that reflects our hard work over the years is very humbling, and I can’t wait to work even harder over the years to come.”

Sony/ATV UK President, co-managing director David Ventura, said: “I feel incredibly privileged to continue our partnership with the one and only Becky Hill. It is a pleasure to work with an all-round songwriter and artist who naturally encompasses a new generation of undeniable talent. Becky’s work ethic is unparalleled – she hasn’t stopped releasing new music and continues to make people dance and sing around the world. No one can resist her voice and it’s no wonder she has had numerous singles top the charts. We are beyond thrilled here at Sony/ATV to remain her publisher for years to come and through the release of her album next year.”

Becky Hill’s manager Alex Martin, AM Music, said: “I am delighted that Becky has signed her publishing once again with Sony/ATV. David, Tim and the whole Sony/ATV team have shown fantastic passion and commitment to work with Becky once again. Becky is an incredible artist and songwriter, a proven hitmaker with an already impressive catalogue of songs and releases to her name. With the upcoming release of Becky’s debut studio album due in 2021 and other exciting songs and projects happening shortly, we look forward to working with Sony/ATV moving into what is an extremely exciting next stage of her career.”



Hill’s debut studio album will be released on March 19, following her successful 2019 compilation album Get To Know. The Polydor act has more than 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify.



Pictured above: (L-R) Alex Martin, Becky Hill and David Ventura.