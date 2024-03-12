Beggars Music partners with Hyperdub

Beggars Music has formed a new publishing partnership with Hyperdub, Music Week can exclusively reveal.

The agreement will see Beggars Music take over administration of Hyperdub’s existing catalogue, as well as working on new signings.

The deal includes the acquisition of Burial’s entire catalogue, alongside producer and Hyperdub founder Kode9, Jessy Lanza, Lee Gamble, OKZharp, Mana, Proc Fiskal and Manthe Ribane. Hyperdub is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, with a takeover at Fabric in London set for March 15.

We are thrilled to be in business with Hyperdub, one of the most iconic and influential electronic music labels of our time Molly O'Brien, Beggars Music

“Both ourselves and the artists on the publishing roster are very excited in starting this new collaboration with the team at Beggars,” said Kris Jones at Hyperdub Publishing. “We’re looking forward to pushing our current writers into new spaces and opportunities as well as joining forces with new up and coming creatives to expand the roster.”

Molly O’Brien, head of creative at Beggars Music, said: “We are thrilled to be in business with Hyperdub, one of the most iconic and influential electronic music labels of our time. We feel a kinship in their approach to nurturing truly unique and groundbreaking talent and feel that the Hyperdub writers will compliment the Beggars Music roster perfectly, while occupying a distinct space.”

The news comes in the wake of the XL Recordings release of Burial’s Dreamfear / Boy Sent From Above 12”.

Beggars Music is the publishing arm of Beggars Group and home to imprints with 4AD, Matador Records, True Panther and Remote Control, while its own catalogue features Obongjayar, Lankum, Glass Animals, Mica Levi and more.

The company is shortlisted at the Music Week Awards 2024.







