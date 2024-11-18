Beggars Music reveals raft of new signings including King Krule

Beggars Music has made a series of signings to its roster, Music Week can reveal.

As Beggars Music marks its 15th anniversary, the independent publishing company’s leadership execs are interviewed in the new edition of Music Week.

The publisher has seen recent success with Glass Animals’ record-breaking hit Heat Waves, Lankum’s False Lankum being nominated for Mercury, Ivors and Choice awards, and the impact of Obongjayar, whose Fred Again collaboration Adore U has almost 180 million streams on Spotify alone.

Beggars Music latest signings to the roster include King Krule (Archy Marshall), whose entire publishing catalogue is now with Beggars Music. For recordings, King Krule is signed to XL Recordings, part of Beggars Group, outside North America.

Theo Lalic who runs Crossfield Management (King Krule, Obongjayar, Sarah Meth), said: “We’re super-excited to be working with Beggars! The important thing for Archy and myself is working with a dedicated team who will really go to bat for him.

“Having worked with Beggars Music with another artist, Obongjayar, I know exactly how hard they work to bring syncs in, as well as opportunities that otherwise wouldn’t be there – they’re a small team that really understands how to make a difference to the artists’ careers.”

The Beggars Music roster also now includes the band Bar Italia. The signing was made via the Mattitude joint venture with Matador Records.

In addition, Mica Levi has rejoined the Beggars Music fold, having first signed to the company in 2010 with the Micachu & The Shapes project.

Levi has new music coming soon from collaborative projects Good Sad Happy Bad and Spresso, as well as a commission with Poland’s chamber ensemble Sinfionetta Cracovia for Unsound Festival.

Earlier this year, Beggars Music announced its partnership with cult electronic label Hyperdub, which took their publishing operation into Beggars Music. The roster includes Burial, Jessy Lanza and Kode9 amongst others. It follows Beggars Music’s label partnerships with Matador (Mattitude), 4AD (4AD Songs) and True Panther.

Beggars Music has also signed up-and-coming songwriting & production duo Georgie & Joe. The London-based duo linked with the company based on just one song, ahead of signing a deal with a record label.

In Los Angeles, the publisher recently signed singer-songwriter and founding member of Warpaint, Emily Kokal, as she embarks on a new solo career, as well as LA-based singer-songwriter Kacy Hill, known for her collaborations with Travis Scott, Bon Iver and more.

Subscribers can read our interview with Beggars Music head of creative Molly O’Brien and director Andy Heath in the new edition of Music Week, which is out on November 19.