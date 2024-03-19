Bella Figura Music acquires writer's share of Human League co-founder Adrian Wright

Bella Figura Music has signed a new agreement with artist and songwriter Adrian Wright.

Adrian Wright was a founding member of Sheffield-based synth-pop pioneers The Human League. He designed their LP and singles sleeves, as well as the multi-visual stage shows, and co-wrote many songs including on the Dare album. He was a co-writer on Don’t You Want Me, which sold over 1.5 million copies in the UK, became a Christmas No.1 and topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

This agreement sees the acquisition of Adrian Wright’s writer’s share, with his current music publisher continuing to work with Bella Figura’s sync and creative team on the creative and commercial opportunities of his catalogue.

Alexi Cory-Smith, co-founder & CEO of Bella Figura Music, said: “Although our ambition is to acquire catalogues we can control and manage, given we are a full-service publisher and record label, there will always be exceptions, particularly when the music is so culturally significant; Adrian and The Human League definitely fall into that category. So, with that in mind, we took a view, turned the deal around quickly and had the whole thing signed, agreed and sealed within a couple of months.”

I am very happy that my songs have found a good home at Bella Figura Adrian Wright

Adrian Wright said: “I am very happy that my songs have found a good home at Bella Figura, they are one of The Things That Dreams Are Made Of (that I might have forgotten to mention in the Dare song)".

Bella Figura is already working with David Gray, R3HAB, Guy Chambers and Jeff Silverman.

The independent publisher and record company was founded by Alexi Cory-Smith and Neelesh Prabhu in 2022.