Big Joanie sign publishing deal with Faber Alt

British punk trio Big Joanie have signed to the Faber Alt roster.

Formed in the heart of London’s DIY punk scene, Big Joanie features guitarist Stephanie Phillips, bassist Estella Adeyeri, and drummer Chardine Taylor-Stone.

Following their 2020 cover of Solange Knowles’ Cranes In The Sky, released on Jack White’s Third Man Records, Big Joanie released their sophomore LP Back Home last year.

The band played a sold-out UK headline tour in January 2023. They headed out on their debut headline tour across the USA in March and returned to the US to play two sold-out New York shows with Placebo. They will

return later this year for a run of East Coast dates, and again in September to play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival.

Big Joanie will play Glastonbury this summer, as well as sets at Roskilde and Best Kept Secret festivals, among others, and a sold-out show in Paris opening for Le Tigre this June.

We're so happy to be signing to Faber Alt publishing,” said Big Joanie in a statement. “As a Black feminist punk band, we believe deeply in our message and always look for like-minded people who share our values to collaborate with and help us reach new audiences. We're looking forward to continuing this journey, now with the support and belief from Faber Alt.”

“I love everything about Big Joanie - their infectiously catchy tunes, their punky ethos, and they've surely got one of the best band names ever,” said Lucy Holliday, head of A&R at Faber Alt. “We are extremely proud that they've chosen us as their publisher.”