Black Country, New Road sign with Transgressive Publishing

Black Country, New Road have signed a global publishing deal with Transgressive Publishing.

The company has a JV with long-term partners Warner Chappell.

Black Country, New Road comprises members and writers Charlie Wayne, Georgia Ellery, Lewis Evans, Tyler Hyde, May Kershaw and Luke Mark.

The UK-based band have released two albums to date. 2021’s Mercury Prize-nominated For The First Time charted at No.4 in the UK albums chart (23,278 sales to date, Official Charts Company). They followed that in 2022 with the Top 3 Ants From Up There (33,915 sales), which also reached the Top 10 in Germany, Australia and the Netherlands. This year’s EP, Live at Bush Hall, also made the Top 100.

They are currently midway through a sell-out world tour, including an extensive US run which has sold in excess of 20,000 tickets. Summer highlights included full fields at the likes of major festivals such as Glastonbury and Primavera Sound, whilst the band’s upcoming two-night-stint at London Shepherd’s Bush Empire in October sold out rapidly upon announcement.

In between an extensive performance schedule, Black Country, New Road are working on a follow-up release, once again for Ninja Tune.

The team includes ATC Management (Dan McEvoy), Ninja Tune Records, ATC Live (Clemence Renaut), Ground Control Touring (Geoff McGovern), Prescription PR (James Parrish) and Cool Badge Radio Plugging.

Toby L, company director, Transgressive Publishing, said: “It’s a total honour and privilege to work with Black Country, New Road – a dream Transgressive signing. They are easily one of the most inspiring and creative units to exist in music today, a collection of truly talented individuals that converge to form something utterly magical and otherworldly together. Witnessing their latest suite of songs and formation at Bush Hall, Glastonbury and Primavera in the past 12 months has been euphoric and poignant in equal measure.

“To both work with the band and their excellent management team, Dan McEvoy plus all at ATC, is a joy and pleasure, whilst our international partners at Warner Chappell could not be more elated either.”

Black Country, New Road are a collection of truly talented individuals that converge to form something utterly magical and otherworldly together Toby L

Dan McEvoy, of ATC Management, said: "I’ve wanted to work with Transgressive on something since I’ve been involved in music. The passion and professionalism they continue to have is unparalleled – coupled with the powerhouse of Warner Chappell, it’s a dream scenario. I look forward to working with them on building upon the success the band has had thus far."

Transgressive Publishing formed in December 2005, a year after its sister record label was founded. Its roster includes Foals, Loyle Carner, Marika Hackman, HotWax, The Joy, Odetta Hartman, Great Good Fine Ok, as well as catalogues from the likes of Two Door Cinema Club, Noisettes, Mystery Jets and many more.

PHOTO: (L-R front row, sitting): May Kershaw (BC,NR), Georgia Ellery (BR,NR), Tim Dellow (Transgressive), Toby L (Transgressive)

(L-R back row, standing): Rachel Gardiner (Transgressive), Dan McEvoy (ATC Management), Lewis Evans (BC,NR), Tyler Hyde (BC,NR), Natalia Pages (Transgressive), Luke Mark (BC,NR), Charlie Wayne (BC,NR - hidden “Homer-esque” in the hedge), Rishi Saluja (Transgressive), Lilas Bourboulon (Transgressive), Mike Harounoff (Transgressive), Klara Weiss (Transgressive)