Black Rock to administer Adesso Music's new publishing operation

Sentric's dedicated electronic division Black Rock is to administer Adesso Music’s new publishing operation.

Adesso Music was founded by electronic music producer Vito Lucente and Pat BDS in 2019. Lucente is an Italian house music producer and DJ known by his various monikers Junior Jack, Room 5, Mr Jack and Glory.

After producing new music together, Junior Jack and Pat BDS decided to release it on their own label and launched Adesso Music, which translates to 'Now' in Italian.

The day-to-day operations of the company are run by Lucente’s manager Geoff Muncey, working to source new talent that will be pushed to a wider audience via the new partnership with Black Rock. To date, the label has released three collaborations from Junior Jack and Pat BDS, an EP from fellow Belgian DJ Kolombo, andother artists including Virak, Ferra Black, Jochem Hamerling, Tim Cullen, Downlow (US), Adam De Maaral, Mr Lekka x Jan Danen, Dvit Bousa, Dj Frisco & Marcos Peon, Andthen, James Deron and Eldeanyo.

The label will continue to release new music from its owners, established artists and newcomers, while Black Rock will provide infrastructure for Adesso Music Publishing.

Sentric’s director of Electronic Music, Mark Lawrence, said: “Having known Geoff for nearly a decade, it was a pleasure to open his email asking to talk about working together on a publishing deal with Adesso Music. A great person, a great label and great music – a perfect mix.”

Geoff Muncey said: “Starting Adesso Music Publishing was the next logical step for us once we had the label up and running. We see ourselves as a family of like-minded individuals and that’s exactly how we saw what Mark had successfully built with Black Rock. I’ve known Mark for a while and our electronic paths had crossed many times. It made sweet sense for our little family to join his bigger family.”

Part of Utopia Music, Sentric Music Group is an award-winning independent publisher. It represents more than 3.8 million musical works and over 400,000 songwriters.