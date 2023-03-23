Blue Lab Beats sign with Stellar Songs and Tim & Danny Music

Rising jazz-fusion production duo Blue Lab Beats have signed a publishing deal with Stellar Songs/Tim & Danny Music.

Blue Lab Beats consists of producer NK-OK (Namali Kwaten) and multi-instrumentalist Mr DM (David Mrakpor). The duo won 2022 Grammy certification as producers for Best Global Album on Angelique Kidjo’s Mother Nature album.

Starting out as bedroom producers, they have become established globally both in live and production with their fusing of jazz, hip-hop, Afrobeats, R&B, soul and electronica.

Blue Lab Beats also make an appearance in the new film Rye Lane, which also features their music. The trailer includes Blow You Away (Delilah) feat. Ghetto Boy from Motherland Journey, the third album by Blue Lab Beats.

Blue Lab Beats are part of the future of jazz fusion Shaurav D’Silva

Shaurav D’Silva, Stellar Songs’ UK boss, said: “Blue Lab Beats are part of the future of jazz fusion. They are helping jazz reach a younger audience by their innovative way of fusing jazz with multiple other genres. We are super-excited about opening up a wider range of opportunities in recorded music and sync, and connecting them with forward thinking creatives who really value the important role jazz music has to play in the future of contemporary popular music.”

Tim Blacksmith added: “I've had the pleasure of watching Namali and David grow over the last few years into the incredible team that is Blue Lab Beats. I'm extremely happy and looking forward to working with them.”

As Blue Lab Beats, they have already racked up over 50 million streams. Production and remix credits include recordings by Angelique Kidjo, Rag ‘N Bone Man, Dua Lipa, Kojey Radical, Jaz Karis, Joe Hertz, FloFilz, Sampa The Great and Amp Fiddler.

The duo have toured across the UK, Europe, North Africa and Japan in support of the Motherland Journey LP. This included a sold-out performance at the Elgar Room, Royal Albert Hall with the Multi-Story Orchestra, with arrangements by JF Abraham.

Photo: Jesuloluwa Abiola (The Eye of J.A.)