Blue Raincoat and Reservoir sign producer and PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish

Producer, composer and artist John Parish has signed a global deal with Blue Raincoat Music Publishing and Reservoir encompassing all his work across a 25-year career.

Since the mid-’90s Parish has worked with a range of artists, while also writing for film, stage and TV. He collaborated on five PJ Harvey albums, co-producing and featuring on the Mercury Award-winning Let England Shake and Mercury-nominated To Bring You My Love, and also co-writing and performing on Dance Hall At Louse Point and A Woman A Man Walked By.

Most recently, Parish produced London band Dry Cleaning’s debut album, New Long Leg, which topped the UK independent albums chart and reached No.4 in the UK albums chart (12,765 sales to date - Official Charts Company).

Other productions include projects for Aldous Harding, Sparklehorse, Tracy Chapman, Giant Sand, This Is The Kit and the Eels’ Souljacker, on which he also co-wrote.

Under his own name, John Parish has released four albums with the Thrill Jockey label including 2018’s Bird Dog Dante. He has created award-winning scores for independent movies, including Patrice Toye’s RosieandLittle Black Spiders, Ursula Meier’s L’Enfant D’en Haut, and Nathalie Teirlinck’s Le Passé Devant Nous.

Blue Raincoat Music Publishing/Reservoir have also welcomed two emerging artists to their roster: Elanor Moss and HighSchool.

Championed by Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Elanor Moss added vocals to his single Elephant as well as his forthcoming album. She is currently working on her debut EP due out later in 2021.

Melbourne-based band HighSchool released their debut single Frosting in 2020, which saw them sign with UK label Dalliance Records.