Blue Raincoat Music agrees global publishing deal with Lightning Seeds' Ian Broudie

Blue Raincoat Music has signed a new global music publishing agreement with songwriter, producer and Lightning Seeds frontman Ian Broudie, which includes the vast majority of his catalogue.

The deal sees Ian Broudie reunited with Jeremy Lascelles, CEO of Blue Raincoat Music, his longtime music publisher in the 1990s at Chrysalis Music.

The Lightning Seeds, who are celebrating their 35th anniversary this year, have sold more than eight million albums. Their hits include Pure, The Life Of Riley, Change, Lucky You, Sense, All I Want, Sugar Coated Iceberg, You Showed Me, Emily Smiles and many more.

Broudie has also produced artists including Echo & The Bunnymen, The Zutons, Terry Hall and The Coral, among many others. Along with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, he wrote and recorded Three Lions, the only single in chart history to reach No.1 in the UK singles chart on four separate occasions (including the 1998 reworking).

We’ve had many great moments together over the years and we’ve always sparked creatively Ian Broudie

Jeremy Lascelles said: “It is such a thrill to be back working with Ian. We enjoyed huge success together back in the ’90s with that great succession of hit songs of his. And of course, the summer of ’96, when an unfinished song he was working on for the Dizzy Heights album got transformed into the anthem that became Three Lions is one that will live forever in the minds of everyone involved. Ian was and remains one of the finest tunesmiths of his generation.”

Ian Broudie said: “It’s brilliant to be working with Jeremy again. We’ve had many great moments together over the years and we’ve always sparked creatively. I’m really pleased to sign my publishing with Blue Raincoat Music and I’m very much looking forward to working with Jeremy, Emma and the team.”

Launched originally as an artist management company, Blue Raincoat Music diversified into music publishing in 2016. Later that year, it acquired independent record label Chrysalis Records, which added recorded music operations to its portfolio. It is part of the Reservoir group of companies.