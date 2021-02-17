Blue Raincoat Music Publishing/Reservoir acquires catalogue of D:Ream songwriter Peter Cunnah

Blue Raincoat Music Publishing, in conjunction with Reservoir, have today (February 17) announced the acquisition of the catalogue of D:Ream founder, vocalist and principal songwriter Peter Cunnah.

An official press release stated that the deal includes their UK No.1 hit Things Can Only Get Better and Top 5 albums D:Ream On Volume 1 and World.

Speaking about the deal, Emma Kamen, SVP business development at Blue Raincoat Music Publishing said: “When dance music and artists who had grown up in the clubs began to infiltrate the charts it was an exciting time and D:Ream were a huge part of this. Things Can Only Get Better is a song people will always want to hear – joyous and catchy in equal measure. All of us here are proud to have Peter’s catalogue as part of the Blue Raincoat family”

Last month, Blue Raincoat Music Publishing, in conjunction with Reservoir, signed a global deal with Nick Drake's estate. The publishing agreement means they will represent the late singer-songwriter's entire catalogue, including classic albums Five Leaves Left, Bryter Layter and Pink Moon.