Blue Raincoat signs publishing deal for Nick Drake's entire catalogue

Blue Raincoat Music Publishing, in conjunction with Reservoir, has signed a global deal with Nick Drake's estate.

The publishing agreement means they will represent the late singer-songwriter's entire catalogue, including classic albums Five Leaves Left, Bryter Layter and Pink Moon.

“For nearly 50 years I have had to do my best to protect my brother’s legacy," said Drake's sister, Gabrielle Drake. "My reward has been witnessing the burgeoning recognition of his talent but above all the ability his songs have had to help so many. The downside has been trying to anticipate his wishes. He was a perfectionist. He always knew exactly what he wanted for his music.

"In his utter absence I have so often agonised about what to do. But every now and then it is as though he nudged my elbow and said 'this is right'. Such has been the case with Blue Raincoat. I knew, from the beginning, that they would be right for Nick – from the moment I first heard of their interest from Cally [Callomon], Nick’s manager – whose appointment was another elbow-nudge from my brother."

Gabrielle Drake said that she felt Blue Raincoat were simpatico with her brother's artistic vision.

"I can analyse this instinct till I’m blue in the face, but in the end, it boils down to my feeling that the people at Blue Raincoat understand Nick’s particular quality and its needs," she said.

"That his work is like fine bone china - easily smashed but given the right treatment, strong and inclusive and strengthening to the spirit. These are qualities we all need more than ever at this moment. We will face choppy waters but I am happy that Nick sails in the same boat as Blue Raincoat and Reservoir.”

Welcoming the deal, Jeremy Lascelles, CEO of Blue Raincoat Music, said he was "honoured" to be working on Drake's song catalogue.

“There are very, very few song collections that have meant more to me over the years, and my sentiments are clearly widely shared both within and without the artistic community," he explained.

"It is no mean feat to have written songs that are era defining but remain utterly timeless, but that is what Nick has left behind for us all. His body of work has been so skillfully and lovingly curated by Cally and Gabrielle over the years, and it is an unbelievable honour that Blue Raincoat Music have been chosen to continue that work along side them into the future.”

Cally Callomon, manager of Bryter Music – the Estate Of Nick Drake – added that Blue Raincoat's recent revival of the Chrysalis label had helped to influence the deal.

“Nick’s career has so often swum against the tide," he suggested. "Working with Nick's songs has always demanded and rewarded close attention and focus so it was a relief to find that there are still a clutch of song publishers who have the time and dedication to concentrate on the subtleties and details that these songs deserve. Blue Raincoat is one such, along with their American partners, Reservoir. The fact that the company also owns the newly reformed Chrysalis is an added bonus. Chrysalis were once bed partners with Island Records and so this move will be like a return to the fold.

Blue Raincoat Music Publishing was founded in 2014 and established a partnership with New York based independent music company Reservoir Media in 2019.

Read Music Week's interview with Blue Raincoat Music founders Jeremy Lascelles and Robin Millar.