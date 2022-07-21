BMG acquires publishing catalogue of Jean-Michel Jarre

BMG has acquired the entire music publishing back catalogue of French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre.

The deal brings rights in classics such as Oxygene and Equinoxe together with Jarre’s writer’s income stream. The company previously acquired the sound recordings of Jean-Michel Jarre’s first three albums when it bought independent record label Francis Dreyfus Music in 2012.

The acquisition is the biggest single deal ever struck by BMG in France. It follows the announcement of BMG’s Simple Minds acquisition this week.

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said: “Jean-Michel Jarre is not only a ground-breaking pioneer in electronic music, he is a polymath and a shining ambassador for culture and internationalism. Nearly 50 years after Oxygene burst upon the world, we are delighted to build on our longstanding relationship to become custodians of his music publishing rights.”

Jean-Michel Jarre said: “This partnership with BMG means a lot to me. Hartwig Masuch and the entire team have been part of my family for many years. Moreover, I am pleased that my publishing back catalogue is sheltered here in Europe and that my work will continue to grow in such good hands. Today is a new start allowing me to develop fresh ideas and giving me the means to explore new territories. Together we will thrive.”

Jean-Michel Jarre has generated 85m album sales over his career. He has released 21 studio albums including the 1976 breakthrough Oxygene.

Maximilian Kolb, BMG EVP repertoire & marketing, Continental Europe, said: “The dizzying range of Jean-Michel Jarre’s creativity spans six decades. We are committed to not only spotlighting it to his existing international fanbase, but also introducing it to new generations.”

In 2021, he was awarded with the rank of Commander of the Légion d'Honneur by President Emmanuel Macron.

Jarre is a long-time advocate of creator rights having served as spokesman for the IFPI and as president of CISAC. He currently chairs the Council for Strategy and Innovation at French authors’ society SACEM.

BMG managing director France, Sylvain Gazaignes, said: “Jean-Michel has always been ahead of his time. Throughout his career, he has relentlessly continued to push the boundaries with his music and his creative innovation. He is one of the most influential French artists in music history. Our Paris-based team are very familiar with the catalogue and look forward to working even more closely with Jean-Michel and his team.”