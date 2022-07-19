BMG acquires Simple Minds' "outstanding" catalogue

BMG is continuing to ramp up its aquistion activity. Today (July 19), it has revealed details of its eighth acquisition in the UK so far this year: this time it comes in the form of legendary Scottish rock band Simple Minds’ catalogue.

The agreement with the band’s core members, Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill, includes the publishing rights to more than 240 songs across five UK No.1 albums, the band’s neighboring rights, and royalties from their entire recorded catalogue.

Simple Minds have generated career sales of over 60m albums to date.

Speaking about the deal, Alistair Norbury, president, repertoire & marketing UK, at BMG, said: “There are few bands who can claim to have changed music, but over a period of 45 years Simple Minds have done precisely that. It has been a long courtship, but we are delighted to have the opportunity to be custodians of their outstanding catalogue. We are thrilled that BMG is now the musical home of Simple Minds, past, present and future.”

Simple Minds' key songs include Love Song, The American. Promised You A Miracle, Glittering Prize, Waterfront, Someone Somewhere in Summertime, Alive And Kicking and Belfast Child. US No.1 single Don’t You (Forget About Me) was written by Keith Forsey, meaning it does not fall under the publishing acquisition, but BMG has stated that it will collect recorded and neighboring rights royalties from the track.

BMG has previously served as the administrator of the band’s publishing catalogue and released their 2018 album Walk Between Worlds. Last month, BMG announced that it will release the band’s latest studio album, Direction Of The Heart, on October 21.

The band were awarded the Q Inspiration Award in 2014 for their contribution to the music industry and in 2016 were awarded the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection.

After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Simple Minds commenced an extensive tour on March 31 playing to over 500,000 people across Europe. The tour will continue through the summer, concluding on September 17 in Leeds, England, with a headline slot at the BBC Radio 2 Live Festival.

Jim Kerr added: “We are very pleased to have struck this deal. It feels like the right time for us and our families. We look forward to working with everyone at BMG.”

In July, BMG signed multi-Grammy Award winner Daniel Lanois to a new deal covering his catalogue and future work. In April, meanwhile, BMG acquired a 50% stake in Primal Scream’s music publishing interests.

(L-R): Charlie Burchill and Jim Kerr of Simple Minds. Photo by Dean Chalkley