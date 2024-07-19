BMG forms strategic partnership with Cirque du Soleil covering catalogue and music collaboration

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and BMG have formed a strategic partnership covering catalogue and music-oriented collaborative initiatives.

Under the agreement, BMG will now serve as the record label home for Cirque du Soleil’s catalogue of original scores, soundtracks and new album releases, as well as the music publisher administering its compositions and jointly creating new songs and releases.

The first release under the new collaboration is the soundtrack to Songblazers, Cirque du Soleil’s new theatrical production celebrating country music.

Recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville and helmed by Grammy-winning producer Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Tenille Townes), the album features the cast of the show along with a host of country music’s finest players.

This new partnership will be led by Cirque du Soleil Studio, the new music division created to serve the company's existing fanbase and attract new fans to the brand.

Over the years Cirque du Soleil has released the music of its shows across various physical and digital forms. The music catalogue now has more than 250 million career streams in the US and over 500,000 album equivalents in the US.

Upcoming projects include new soundtracks and releases with artists and songwriters inspired by Cirque du Soleil.

Anne Belliveau, chief customer experience Officer at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said: “The power of music has long been a force uniting cultures and peoples in Cirque du Soleil productions around the world. As music plays an integral part in our productions, we’re proud to finally dive into the music industry and explore this new avenue. Over the last few years, BMG has brought a fresh vision to the music business, and we look forward to partnering with BMG on a variety of music-related opportunities.”

Marian Wolf, SVP music publishing North America, said: “Cirque du Soleil is one of the most innovative and creative entertainment companies in the world. We are thrilled to be the new publishing and recorded music home for Cirque du Soleil and to collaborate on upcoming new releases. This will provide unparalleled opportunities for BMG’s diverse roster of artists, songwriters, and catalogues. Together we aim to celebrate and elevate global culture by showcasing diverse music releases and transforming the way global audiences discover new music.”