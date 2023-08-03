BMG partners with new music publisher launched by Fran Malyan & Michelle de Vries

BMG has formed a partnership with long-standing UK music industry executives Fran Malyan and Michelle de Vries. They are celebrating their first No.1 album this week, representing Dave Rowntree’s share in Blur’s ninth studio LP, The Ballad of Darren.

BMG has partnered with de Vries’ and Malyan’s newly-launched music publishing company Extra Mile Music, which will focus on established songwriters with proven catalogues. It will offer a personalised service and opportunities to work their catalogues beyond traditional avenues, drawing upon the global administrative and financial resources of BMG.

Fran Malyan has over 45 years of experience within music publishing having previously worked with ATV Music, EMI Music Publishing and Sony Music Publishing. Malyan was on the board of EMI and then SVP of catalogue A&R at Sony. She was inducted into Music Week’s Women In Music Roll Of Honour in its first year and is currently an Ivors Academy board trustee.

Michelle de Vries has almost 30 years of experience in music publishing, having worked in both London and New York, firstly in A&R and then as a copyright and A&R consultant to many companies, including BMG.

De Vries has also served as a music supervisor working on projects including How I’m Feeling Now, BMG’s Lewis Capaldi documentary which it sold to Netflix in a global deal earlier in 2023, and Ed Sheeran’s The Sum Of It All among others, and with clients including the BBC, Netflix, Amazon, and Disney Plus

We look forward to working together to enhance opportunities for established writers Alistair Norbury

Michelle de Vries said: “Fran and I established Extra Mile Music to work exclusively with clients we admire and can assist. Our goal is to intimately know every track in our catalogue and maintain a select roster of clients with whom we enjoy working. With the unwavering support of BMG, we are able to offer our clients competitive royalty rates without compromising on service quality.”

Alistair Norbury, president, repertoire & marketing UK, BMG, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Extra Mile Music. Michelle and Fran’s expertise in the industry perfectly aligns with BMG’s commitment to artist and rights development. We look forward to working together to enhance opportunities for established writers.”

Extra Mile Music’s first two signings are Henry Priestman, writer of all The Christians hits, as well as two solo albums and many film and TV writing credits and Dave Rowntree, drummer for Blur. The company additionally represents Dave Rowntree’s share of Blur’s back catalogue, his solo album, Radio Songs and his film and TV score work.