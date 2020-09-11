BMG promotes Allegra Willis Knerr to SVP, synch licensing

BMG has promoted long-serving executive SVP, synch licensing.

LA-based Willis Knerr (pictured) is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations and direction of BMG’s US and Canada based synch licensing business. Previously, she served as VP, film & TV Licensing.

Willis Knerr joined BMG following the acquisition of Bug Music in 2011, where she served in film and television licensing roles for two years prior. She has been a key executive leading the teams in Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, to successfully and continually grow BMG’s synch licensing business for nearly a decade.

Allegra has emerged as a driving force for our US leadership team Stephane Hubert, BMG North America

Stephane Hubert, chief of staff for BMG North America, said: “In all her years with BMG, Allegra has emerged as a driving force for our US leadership team and as one of our most valued and highly respected executives internationally. Beyond the stellar financial achievements delivered by her team under her leadership, she truly embodies BMG’s core values with her tactful and diligent sense of service to our clients and her uncompromising integrity. We would like to thank Allegra for being an inspiration to us all.

Willis Knerr will work alongside Jonathan Palmer, BMG SVP, creative synch in the US and BMG’s international synch licensing teams. Her appointment follows recent promotions for Megan Goldstein to VP, synch licensing; Corey Brule? to senior director, synch licensing; and Michael Schmitt to senior director, synch licensing.