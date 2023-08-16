BMG strikes publishing deal for Chemical Brothers' catalogue

BMG has revealed that UK electronic music pioneers the Chemical Brothers have decided to consolidate their entire publishing catalogue at the company.

The Chemical Brothers recently announced that their 10th studio album, For That Beautiful Feeling, will be released on September 8.

The deal means the duo’s first seven albums, beginning with 1995’s Exit Planet Dust, now move to BMG, including No.1 singles Block Rockin’ Beats and Setting Sun, plus major hits Galvanize and Hey Boy Hey Girl. The latter is their most-streamed track with 117 million Spotify plays.

The switch of the catalogue (previously with UMPG) builds on BMG’s work with the Chemical Brothers since it signed a futures deal with them in 2015. The relationship began with their album Born In The Echoes, which charted in 15 countries, reaching No.1 in the UK and including the hit Go, currently their third most-streamed track. They followed that with 2019’s No Geography.

The Chemical Brothers are among the most successful, influential and best loved electronic dance music artists the UK has ever produced. Hugo Turquet

BMG SVP Publishing UK Hugo Turquet said: “The Chemical Brothers are among the most successful, influential and best loved electronic dance music artists the UK has ever produced. To progress from a futures deal to winning the opportunity to represent their entire body of work is a significant vote of confidence and we look forward to justifying their faith in us.”

Long-time Chemical Brothers manager Robert Linney said: “This is a significant year for The Chemical Brothers with a new album coming and substantial live activity both at festivals and with a UK arena tour. BMG are very proactive and we get the attention we need. We are delighted to further extend our relationship with BMG.”

The Chemical Brothers have career sales of 15m albums.

With six Grammy Awards to their name, they have won more than Elton John, The Police and David Bowie (five each), Ed Sheeran (four) and George Michael (two).

PHOTO: Hamish Brown