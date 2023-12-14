BMG UK partners with Lagos-based Nooks Recordings

BMG UK has partnered with Nooks Recordings, an independent Lagos-based music publishing company backing African talent.

Nooks Recordings focuses on music producers and composers outside of the mainstream. The company aims to harness the potential of music creatives, and then leverage the global administrative resources of BMG to provide an international platform.

“Nooks and BMG will work together to discover hidden talent, invest in their development, and provide them with a pathway to a global network,” said a statement.

Nooks Recordings was co-founded by three executives – Favour Ogbolu, Morrin Oluwatobi and Laolu Aranmolate.

Favour Ogbolu (aka Stunner) achieved success by managing artist/producer Ckay. Ogbolu has become a prominent figure in the Afrobeats scene.

Fellow co-founder Morrin Oluwatobi is at the helm of the management for Blaqbonez, one of Africa's rising rap artists.

Laolu Aranmolate is the head of business for Nooks Recordings. Aranmolate currently manages producer Yinka Bernie.

To kickstart the venture, Nooks Recordings has signed producer BMH, who has worked with Ckay, including the track Emiliana.

Laolu Aranmolate said: "We are incredibly excited about this partnership with BMG UK. Nooks Recordings was founded with a mission to uncover hidden musical gems, and through this collaboration, we aim to empower these talents with the resources and expertise they need to shine on a global stage."

Morrin Oluwatobi, co-founder of Nooks Recordings, added: "We are thrilled to bring our expertise to the global stage with BMG. This partnership underscores the incredible talent that Africa has to offer."

Lisa Cullington, VP creative (Publishing) UK, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Nooks. Favour, Morrin and Laolu are a fantastic creative force – finding and developing local songwriting talent on an international scale, and we are excited to be working with them. We welcome BMH as our first joint signing and look forward to what we can achieve together.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Favour Ogbolu, Morrin Oluwatobi and Laolu Aranmolate.

Photo credit: Lanre Ayorinde