BMG ups Marian Wolf to lead publishing teams in North America

BMG has promoted longtime publishing executive Marian Wolf to lead its publishing teams in North America.

Now serving as senior vice president, music publishing, North America, Wolf will head BMG’s single largest business unit from Los Angeles, including publishing A&R in New York, Nashville and Canada. He reports to Thomas Scherer, recently appointed president, global catalogue recordings and music publishing, North America.

Wolf joined BMG in 2011 in Berlin before relocating to Los Angeles in 2014. During his tenure at BMG, he has held multiple roles and responsibilities within BMG’s creative teams worldwide. Most recently, he was named VP, global writer services & China in 2019, before being upped to SVP, publishing & chief of staff in 2022.

Wolf has been influential in the signings and renewals of key BMG publishing clients including George Harrison, Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Riot Games, Jessie J and Dave Gibson, among others. He developed a global digital service for publishing clients, including promoting publishing catalogues and frontline clients across platforms including Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Instagram, and others.

In 2016, Wolf developed the BMG SoundLab, BMG’s collaborative songwriting camp, which has gone on to generate No.1 charting songs in the US, UK, Germany, Japan, Korea and other markets. BMG SoundLabs has collaborated with partners including American Idol, She Is The Music, major US labels and charitable organisations including a collaboration between the United Nations and Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser.

In addition, Wolf has been responsible for leading synergistic opportunities between BMG and parent company Bertelsmann’s platforms including collaborations with European broadcast and content leader RTL. He has managed a diverse US songwriter roster that includes international signings, as well as the acquisition of significant publishing catalogues.

Thomas Scherer said: “With Marian’s expertise and success in the US and globally, he is the ideal leader for our North American music publishing business. We are confident he will continue to grow and transform the opportunities and digital services for our music publishing catalogue clients, as well as frontline songwriter signings.“

Marian Wolf said: “I am excited to lead our North American publishing teams into this next chapter. Publishing continues to be a cornerstone of BMG’s business and I am thrilled to continuously innovate the way we serve our songwriters and publishing clients as creative partners.”