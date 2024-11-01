BMI London Awards to honour Graham Lyle

Graham Lyle will be presented with the BMI Icon Award at the 2024 BMI London Awards.

The ceremony will take place on December 9 at The Savoy.

Lyle has written many hit songs, including Tina Turner’s What’s Love Got To Do With It with Terry Britten.

The songwriter, guitarist and producer will be honoured in celebration of his career spanning over 50 years and his enduring catalogue of songs.

The private event will be hosted by BMI president & CEO Mike O’Neill.

“We’re very honoured to salute the incomparable songwriter Graham Lyle with the BMI Icon Award in celebration of a lifetime of timeless hit songs that deeply resonate with global audiences,” said O’Neill. “We’re also excited to pay tribute to all our outstanding 2024 BMI London Award winners and recognise their incredible accomplishments. It’s going to be a fantastic evening.”

The ceremony also pays tribute to the British and European songwriters and publishers of the previous year’s most-performed songs on US streaming, radio and television from BMI’s repertoire of over 22.4 million musical works.

The BMI London Song of the Year, Million-Air Awards, and awards for Pop, Film, Television and Cable Television Music will also be presented throughout the evening.





