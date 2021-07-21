BMI promotes Shouvik Das and Misha Hunke

BMI has announced two key promotions within its distribution, publisher relations and administration services department.

Shouvik Das (pictured) has been upped to SVP, distribution, publisher relations and administration services, while Misha Hunke is promoted to VP, administration and publisher relations. The new roles will streamline the reporting structure of the distribution and administration departments, with both now functioning under the leadership of Das.

Das, who joined BMI in 2003, will continue to work closely with Smith to manage the relationships with BMI’s publishers. Hunke will also take on a more expansive role in leading business areas of the department and will also continue to supervise the business team responsible for Songview, the searchable data platform developed with ASCAP that currently features copyright ownership information on over 20 million works.

This new reporting structure will help the department function even more seamlessly Alison Smith, BMI

“Shouvik and Misha consistently go above and beyond to serve our songwriters, composers and music publishers," said Alison Smith, EVP, distribution, publisher relations and administration services. "In the past year alone, they’ve overseen multiple initiatives including processing nearly two trillion performances, launching phase one of Songview and the early distribution of royalty payments to BMI’s affiliates during the first two quarters of the pandemic. This new reporting structure will help the department function even more seamlessly, and I look forward to working with Shouvik and Misha in their new roles and seeing the team thrive under their leadership.”



Prior to his current role, Das served as VP, distribution and administration services and was responsible for overseeing BMI’s domestic and international royalty distributions and administration services to affiliated songwriters, composers, and publishers.



Hunke, who has been with BMI since 1987, was previously the assistant VP, distribution and administration services, and oversaw the teams’ daily functions and strategic direction, including collaborating with major publisher clients and industry-wide administration professionals regarding digital initiatives, royalties, licensing, data quality and administration. She also spearheaded strategic development projects designed to increase efficiencies, create quality controls, and improve customer service to affiliates.