Bossy Songs signs Austin Corona as Barry Weiss extends JV partnership with Sony Music Publishing

Bossy Songs, the publishing venture founded by music industry veteran Barry Weiss, has extended its joint venture partnership with Sony Music Publishing.

The publisher has offices in New York and staff in Los Angeles and Nashville.

As it confirms the continuation of the Sony Music Publishing partnership, Bossy Songs has also signed songwriter, producer and instrumentalist Austin Corona.

Production and songwriter credits for Corona include recordings by Halsey (including new track Panic Attack), Zara Larsson, Jean Dawson, Peter McPoland and more.

“I’m really excited to extend our great relationship with Sony Music Publishing,” said Bossy Songs founder Barry Weiss. “To help launch the extension, I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner up with super talented, super versatile writer/producer Austin Corona. Great writer and a state of the art world class producer! Let’s go!”

Weiss is also CEO and co-founder of Records and Records Nashville.

Other writers/producers on the Bossy Songs roster include Dan Gleyzer (BTS, Meghan Trainor, CIL), Cheyenna (Dasha, Bizzy), Michael Sonier (Noah Cyrus, Maggie Rogers, Ella Henderson), Cody Tarpley (Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, Maggie Lindemann) and Ida (Alan Walker, Sigala, Becky Hill).

PHOTO: (L-R) David Stamm (Bossy Songs), Henry Lyons (Te-am Management), Barry Weiss (Bossy Songs), Austin Corona, Sabrina Finkelstein (Bossy Songs), Andrew Saltman (Bossy Songs)