Bossy Songs signs publishing deal with Cheyenna, co-writer of viral hit Austin

Bossy Songs has signed rising singer-songwriter Cheyenna (Cheyenne Rose Arnspiger).

The publishing venture is a partnership between Sony Music Publishing and industry veteran Barry Weiss, CEO and co-founder of Records.

Recent co-writes for Cheyenna include the viral hit Austin and Even Cowboys Cry by Dasha (Warner Records). Austin is currently doing over 20 million global streams a week and is in the UK Top 20.

Other Cheyenna collaborators/co-writers include Gayle, Bizzy, Semler and Lost Stars. Cheyenna’s own artist releases have landed editorial placements on Spotify’s Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds: Pop playlists.

“We are thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented singer-songwriter Cheyenna to the Bossy Songs family,” said Bossy Songs CEO/founder Barry Weiss. “Cheyenna is a fresh, compelling writer and artist and we are excited to work together to further build and expand their songwriting career.”

Other writers/producers on the Bossy Songs (formerly TwentySeven Music Publishing) roster include Dan Gleyzer (BTS, Meghan Trainor, CIL), Michael Sonier (Noah Cyrus, Maggie Rogers, Ella Henderson), Cody Tarpley (Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, Maggie Lindemann) and IDA (Alan Walker, Sigala, Becky Hill).