Bosworth Music signs Berlin-based indie band Hope

Wise Music Group’s Bosworth Music has inked a publishing deal with the rising band Hope.

The Berlin-based band was founded in 2009 and is made up of four members, Christine Börsch-Supan, Phillip Staffa, Martin Knorz and Fabian Hönes.

On the signing, Hope said in a statement: “We are very much looking forward to working with Bosworth and the people at Wise Music Group. We have encountered individuality, quality, and a love for detail, which connects us with our aim as a band to be constantly in pursuit of the new and unknown. From here on, we walk this path together, and welcome our future collaboration.”

Michael Ohst, managing director of Berlin-based Bosworth, said: “Bosworth Music is delighted to announce our partnership with Hope, a talented band with promise. We are happy that they have chosen us as their publishing partner, trusting us to nurture their artistic journey.”

In summer 2023, the band joined Depeche Mode for European concerts on their Memento Mori Tour. Hope are currently preparing for their commissioned work for Pop-Kultur Berlin, for which they have teamed up with British filmmaker and video artist Emma Critchley.

The band first gained recognition for their self-titled 2017 debut album, which they performed at Eurosonic Noorderslaag, Reeperbahn Festival, Liverpool Soundcity and SXSW. Hope toured throughout Europe, and supported Bauhaus, Idles and Algiers.

In October 2023, the band released their second album, Navel.

Hope’s music has been featured in films and TV series, including Shame as the title track for the series The Allegation, as well as in the film Je Suis Karl, Netflix series Control Z and in the snowboard film Cake.

PHOTO: Joe Dilworth