Bosworth Music signs Polish pianist and composer Hania Rani

Hania Rani has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing deal with Bosworth Music, part of Wise Music Group.

Rights include the complete back catalogue including the albums Home and Esja, as well as all upcoming works.

Hania Rani said: “I feel extremely happy and excited about joining the publishing family of Wise Music. It's an honour to see my name amongst so many great artists, whose musical ideas I have observed and admired for years.

"I'm also proud to be contributing as a female composer from Poland, following the steps of great masters of classical music like Penderecki or Lutoslawski. I hope this moment opens a new chapter for my creativity and brings new opportunities for my music.”

Michael Ohst, MD of Bosworth Music, said: “Wise Music Group is very proud that Hania chose our company as her publishing partner. We believe she is a multi-talented artist that will make a successful career in many different areas of the music world. We are sure we can help her develop and use her talent and are looking forward for many interesting projects to come.”

Last month, Wise Music Group formed a strategic partnership with Sony Music Masterworks.