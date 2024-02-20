Bosworth Music signs publishing administration deal with Random Noize Musick

The publishing catalogue of Random Noize Musick will be represented internationally by Bosworth Music, part of Wise Music Group.

Random Noize Musick has an extensive catalogue of mostly electronic music and features a variety of artists such as Markus Popp (Oval), Annika Henderson (Anika), Pilocka Krach, T.Raumschmiere, Apparat, Moderat and others.

Tracks by Apparat and Moderat (electronic music producer and composer Sascha Ring) have been selected for commercials by Nissan, Seat and also used in various trailers.

Music published by Random Noize Musick has received nominations and awards at the Grammys, Venice Film festival and VIA Indie Awards.

There have been numerous collaborations with labels and publishers such as Mute Records, Ninja Tune, Staatsakt, Universal, Sony, Bosworth and Budde Music Publishing, as well as partnerships with filmmakers, theatre directors and TV series including Breaking Bad and Dark.

Plans for the future include releases from artists including DJ Koze, Anika, Toechter, Philipp Johann Thimm, Mieke Miami, Oval, Shed and Joy Tyson.

Future signings will be to the company Random Musick Publishing, as part of the joint venture between Bosworth and the owners of Random Noize.

Daniel Meteo, managing director, Random Noize Musick, said: "We have been working our young imprint Random Musick Publishing for a year now with Wise Music – Dominique, Dirk, Asha, Eliane, Caro, Michael and Sophia together – and it's been a great year. I was also able to meet the international team at the recent sync meeting in Copenhagen. It all felt great, and I'm really pleased that we've been able to continue with that by joining the family with our ‘big’ ship Random Noize Musick. Here's to a great time!"

"As managing directors of Random Musick Publishing, we are delighted about the collaboration between Random Noize Musick and Bosworth Music which now unites both publishers under one roof,” said Dominique Banditt and Eva Pyko. “This partnership opens opportunities to support all our artists worldwide and present innovative music. We are all looking forward to working with Bosworth Music and Wise Music Group as we look to the future together!"

Michael Ohst, managing director at Bosworth Music, said: "We are very happy about the collaboration with Random Noize Musick. This cooperation expands the repertoire of Bosworth Music and the Wise Music Group in a new and promising way. The partnership with Daniel, Eva and Yamirah has been very successful and has initiated great prospects for the future. The team are looking forward to joint projects with Random Noize Musick and are confident that this alliance will lead to outstanding musical results."

PHOTO: (L-R) Yamirah Gercke (Random Musick Publishing), Michael Ohst (MD, Bosworth Music), Dominique Banditt (Managing Director Random Musick Publishing, Business & Legal Affairs Manager Bosworth Music), Daniel Meteo (Random Musick Publishing), Sophia Blume (A&R Manager Bosworth Music), Eva Pyko (Managing Director Random Musick Publishing).