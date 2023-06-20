Bucks Music and Mushroom sign Joshua Epithet to JV publishing deal

Bucks Music Group and Mushroom Music have signed Manchester-based artist and producer Joshua Epithet to a joint venture exclusive publishing deal for the world.

Epithet has received support from BBC Radio 1, 6 Music, Clash, Line Of Best Fit and more for his first new single for 2023, She Writes Fanfiction, released via Mushroom Labels worldwide. The Australian music group has a label partnership with Virgin Music.

It follows three 2022 single releases: Nickelodeon*, Casey Got The Call and debut You Genuinely Concern Me, which received multiple plays on BBC 6 Music from Steve Lamacq and Amy Lamé, as well as BBC Radio 1 support from Jack Saunders and Gemma Bradley.

Follow-up single Casey Got The Call also received radio support, as well as press from The Line of Best Fit, Marvin Magazine, The Luna Collective and others.

Nickelodeon* was an international collaboration with UK artist Pinkpirate and Lucas Lex from the US.

Joshua Epithet said: “I am so excited to be signing with Bucks and Mushroom Music publishing. This is a journey I have been wanting to start for a while now, and here we are, in the car, turning the keys. As a kid making music in between school and retail work, it means so much to me that I will be working with Bucks and Mushroom Music, whose legacies speak for themselves.

“I knew as soon as I came to the Bucks offices, saw all the plaques on the wall and the friendly faces, I was home. Flash is a legend, as well as the rest of the Bucks team who made me feel so comfortable. With Mushroom Music, I really look forward to working with Erol, Jules, Layne and Tahlia who made a great impact on me when we met, they got my mental vision and I am eternally grateful for that. It’s a beautiful day. More music than you can even imagine is on its way.”

Sarah Liversedge Platz, Bucks’ director, A&R, said: “We are ecstatic to be working with Joshua Epithet. Our senior A&R, Flash Taylor, came to me with Joshua's music with a glint in his eye, which only ever means one thing: he had fallen in love with a new artist. Joshua is outstanding and has a singular voice and talent. He writes and produces amazing, cutting-edge, alternative-leaning pop songs. We are delighted to be working across Joshua's songwriting under our first JV with our wonderful friends at Mushroom Music, Mushroom Labels and Liberator in Australia, which for us is the icing on the cake.”

Linda Bosidis, managing director, Mushroom Music, said: “We are thrilled to embark on our first JV with our partner and friends at Bucks signing dynamic songwriter/producer Joshua Epithet.”

Flash Taylor, Bucks Music Group senior A&R, said: “Every now and then, an artist/writer comes along that stops you in your tracks. On first hearing Joshua's music, I immediately sent an email to Korda Marshall to get the skinny on his brand new signing at Mushroom Labels. Initially, we set up some sessions with our writer James Dring, which led us to meet Joshua. From that point on, we were hooked on his vision, talent and tunes. We are so happy that Joshua has decided to join us here at Bucks Music Group, and are super-excited to work with both him and our amazing friends at the Mushroom Group.”

Erol Yurdagul, head of A&R and creative, Mushroom Music, said: “Joshua has a unique voice as a songwriter that grabs your attention immediately. We are honoured to be on this creative journey with him and our friends at Bucks.”