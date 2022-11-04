Bucks Music appoints Howard Price to manage publishing interests in film, media and TV

Bucks Music Group has appointed music publishing executive Howard Price as its new head of media.

Reporting directly to Bucks MD Simon Platz, Price will be responsible for maintaining and developing the company’s relationships with composers, broadcasters and production companies, as well as managing publishing interests in music composed for film, TV and media.

Price has over 25 years of music publishing experience, starting his career in the EMI Music Publishing copyright team, before specialising in media relationship management. Price remained with EMI Music Publishing after it became part of Sony Music Publishing, ultimately progressing to SVP, visual & media rights at the company.

During his career, Price has secured and led business relationships with some of the broadcast world’s biggest companies, including ITV, Discovery, Mattel, Endemol Shine, Entertainment One, Hartswood Films and Bauer Media. He also played an instrumental role in both EMI's and Sony's production music businesses.

Price lectures at the Royal College of Music on their Composition For Screen course.

Bucks Music Group Director A&R Sarah Liversedge Platz said: “We are super excited that Howard will be joining the Bucks team to head up the Media department. We have known Howard for a long time as our competitor - it will be amazing to have him on our side of the fence at last. His commercial drive and judgement is exceptional and he’s vastly experienced in the media field.”

Price said: "I feel extremely welcomed by Simon, Sarah and the team. I'm greatly looking forward to this opportunity, developing Bucks Music's media interests and working in the independent sector.”