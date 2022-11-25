Bucks Music appoints Jen Moss as senior sync executive

Bucks Music Group has hired Jen Moss as a senior sync executive.

Moss has 15 years’ experience in the sync sector. After completing a music business degree at the Academy of Contemporary Music, she started her career in the sync department at Boosey & Hawkes before moving to Warner Music UK.

At Warner Music, she went on to set up an internal film music supervision department, working on high profile films such as Beast, American Animals and I, Tonya, for which she won Best Music Supervisor at the Music Week Sync Awards 2018.

Bucks head of sync Jonathan Tester said: “We are delighted that Jen has joined the sync team at Bucks. I had the pleasure of working with Jen in her role as a supervisor and her passion and knowledge for film are second to none. Jen will bring her wealth of experience to the team and we are very excited about the opportunities this will lead to for our roster. This is a wonderful appointment. That Jen has chosen to join Bucks demonstrates our strength as an independent.”

Jen Moss said: “After several years away from the industry due to personal reasons, I could not be more pleased to make my re-entry with Bucks. I’m excited to be joining such an artistically driven company, and to be pitching their catalogue and writers to the film industry.”

Bucks’ catalogue includes works written by David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, Procol Harum, DJ Fresh, James Blunt, Professor Green, Rudimental, Beyonce, Can, Pete Doherty, Roni Size & Reprazent, David Arnold, Sacha Skarbek, Gold Spectacles, and more.

Label publishing partners include Heavenly, Nude, Full Time Hobby, Brownswood, Rekids, Arts & Crafts and No Hats No Hoods.