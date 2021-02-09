Bucks Music Group reveals new deal with Erland Cooper

Bucks Music Group has revealed details of a new deal with Scottish composer and musician Erland Cooper.

Cooper has released three solo albums and also works across installation art, theatre and film. Last year’s Sule Skerry LP was shortlisted for the Scottish Album Of The Year Award.

Bucks Music Group previously worked with Cooper through an agreement with Full Time Hobby, and the new deal brings Cooper onto its roster directly.

Cooper’s syncs include spots for Marie Curie and Citizen, The New Pope, Hanna, Brave New World, The Great Hip Hop Hoax documentary and BT Sport.

Also under Bucks’ Cooper has written with Brooke Bentham, Ailbhe Reddy, George Cosby and Jordan Mackampa, while his ongoing collaboration with Paul Weller continues.

We have big ambitions for Erland in the media world Sarah Liversedge Platz

Bucks Music Group director, A&R, Sarah Liversedge Platz said: “Erland is such a wonderful, creative artist and it has been a pleasure to work with him over a number of years now. This new direct deal will strengthen our relationship further and enable us to play an even greater role in propelling Erland’s career to the next level. We have big ambitions for him in the media world as well as helping him develop his various artist projects.”

Erland Cooper said: “I believe there is a great richness and value in developing long term relationships in this industry and I’m thrilled to work with such a supportive and creative team of kind-hearted people.”