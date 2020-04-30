Bucks Music Group's new deal with Velvetica

Bucks Music Group has come to a new agreement on a sub-publishing deal with Velvetica Music In France, enabling both companies to represent each other in their own territories.

Brigitte Bertholier prompted the move after retiring, as she had previously run two Bucks' companies in France. She had been with the publisher since the 1960s with founder David Platz.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to Brigitte for the wonderful contribution she has made over many decades at our company," said Bucks Music Group MD, Simon Platz.

"She has been a fantastic head for our companies in France, and we wish her all the best in her much-deserved retirement.”

Velevetica founded by Thomas Jamois in 2011, holds a vast roster of artist catologues from Lomepal to Caravan Palace, as well as delivering film production companies' publishing repertoires.

Bucks' catalogue includes works from Brian Eno, Run The Jewels, Professor Green, Rudimental, Honeyblood and many more, and was key in developing the careers of David Bowie, T-Rex and Black Sabbath.

“Velvetica is a vibrant company with a great leader in Thomas Jamois," added Platz.

"They have a brilliant sync team to compliment our own, and like us are very involved in media music, so this partnership makes sense for a number of reasons.”

Thomas Jamois said: “I’m honoured that Simon has chosen Velvetica as Bucks’ new partner in France. His father was a pioneer for the sector as we know it today and, ever since, Simon, Co-Director Sarah and the whole Bucks team have built a company based on great A&R skills and an amazing repertoire of past and present pop and rock hits across a spread of big names from Black Sabbath to Ed Sheeran and beyond.

"This partnership will help Velvetica play an even more significant role in the French music publishing market, and Bucks will represent Velvetica’s repertoire in the UK in return. Obviously, we share many common values, notably a thirst of independence; expertise in the relationship between music and visual media; and a constant quest for cutting edge technology to benefit our clients. I am certain we will achieve many successes together.”