Bucks Music Group signs administration deal with ROBA Music Publishing

Bucks Music Group has signed a UK/Eire administration agreement with German independent ROBA Music Publishing.

ROBA is a leading music publishers in German speaking countries. The company offers full-service music publishing, provides global writer and publisher administration, clearance and licensing, and music supervision for all media.

Artists on ROBA’s roster include Sven Väth, Scooter, ATB, Ben Böhmer, and Avec. German labels Summerfield, Place Called Home and Soave are also among the company’s clients.

MD of ROBA Professor Dr. Christian Baierle said: “We are excited to be working with Bucks Music Group. Simon and the Bucks team have already been in close contact with our A&R and Admin staff, and it is great to see how dedicated they are. Choosing the right partners is essential as we continually enhance the international footprint for ROBA. Our new association will bring even more benefits to our songwriters and producers, and we look forward to a long-term, fruitful relationship. We could not be in better hands, and look forward to our teams doing some amazing things together.”

Bucks Music Group’s James Paterson (pictured), Bucks A&R, said: “ROBA is one of the most respected names in German music, with its reputation extends across Europe and beyond. It’s a privilege to be entrusted with its catalogue of great works from a diverse roster of composers, artists, producers, publishers, labels, production companies and more.”

Bucks Music Group's other label publishing partners include Heavenly, Nude, Full Time Hobby, Brownswood, Rekids, Arts & Crafts and No Hats No Hoods.