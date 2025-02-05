Bucks Music Group signs Clavis 7even to publishing deal

Bucks Music Group has signed rapper, singer/songwriter, instrumentalist and producer Clavis 7even to an exclusive worldwide music publishing deal.

Born in Congo and raised in Wolverhampton, Clavis 7even’s breakout mixtape, 7’s Deadly Sins, earned him recognition on BBC Radio London and Theo Johnson’s BBC Music Introducing platform, where he was celebrated as the Artist of the Month.

His single Losin U featured on Apple Music’s The Dotty Show. BBC Introducing championed him again last month.

Playlist placements include Spotify’s New Music Friday UK, Fresh Finds, Just Dropped, Essence, We Move, Fresh Finds Dance, Main Character Energy, Pop List, New UK Garage, The Loft and Radar Global, as well as being placed on curated lists like Spotify’s Ministry Of Sound and the R&D editorial playlist, and featuring as the cover artist for Spotify's Fresh Finds UK & IE playlist.

He has also appeared on Apple Music’s New In Pop playlist and Amazon Music’s Fresh R&B playlist.

Bucks Music Group A&R Josh Gregg said: “Clavis is a unique voice with a clear artistic vision that transcends genres. I really admire the 9020 team’s creative outlook and we’re excited to help facilitate that. His musicianship is on par with his pen and we’re delighted that Clavis is joining the roster here at Bucks.”

Clavis 7even said: “I’m truly honoured to be joining the Bucks Music Group family. It means so much to have people who believe in my gift and share my vision. As a young boy from Congo and coming from a little place called Wolverhampton, opportunities like this don’t happen often for guys where I’m from. It’s the grace of God that brought me here, and I’m grateful to Bucks for helping amplify my voice. This is an exciting milestone, but the job is far from done. I’m ready to put in the work, and I can’t wait for everything me, Bucks and the whole 9020 family have planned for the future. From Wolves to the world.”

9020 Entertainment’s Tre Halliburton-Smith said: “Having been with Clavs from the very start of his musical journey, it’s clear that his skill, talent and passion for his craft set him apart. A dedicated artist with a deep connection to the culture of music, Clavis’ signing with Bucks marks a significant milestone in his career. This partnership with us as 9020 and Clavis and Bucks has the potential to elevate him to new heights and push him further towards the top of the game. While this is just one step on a long road toward success, there’s no doubt that the future holds great things for Clavis as he continues to make his mark.”

9020 Entertainment’s Dylan Key added: “Clavis is the future. Seeing him get to this point in his career is a testament to his creativity and determination. Signing with Bucks is definitely a move that will project him into higher heights and expand his horizon. I genuinely can’t wait to see what the future holds with Bucks. Meeting the team was amazing. It’s like being a part of a bigger family that will always have your back.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Dylan Key (9020 Entertainment), Sarah Liversedge Platz (Bucks), CLAVIS 7EVEN, Josh Gregg (Bucks), Tre Halliburton-Smith (9020 Entertainment)