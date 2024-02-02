Bucks Music Group signs film composer John Murphy

Bucks Music Group has signed Emmy-nominated composer John Murphy.

Murphy’s extensive credits include work with directors Danny Boyle, Michael Mann and James Gunn, and films including Lock Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, 28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick Ass, Miami Vice, The Suicide Squad, and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

Murphy’s catalogue has been licensed for commercials from major brands including Nike, Google, Apple, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Audi, Timberland, Heineken, GE, Samsung and Mini, and film trailers including Captain America, X-Men, Cloverfield, War Of The Worlds and Avatar.

The deal means that Bucks represents both publishing and master rights for a number of Murphy’s works, including various versions of In The House – In A Heartbeat (first heard in 28 Days Later) and Adagio In D Minor (first heard in Sunshine), his solo album Ano and further EPs.

To celebrate the deal, and in collaboration with brewery Friendship Adventure, Bucks has produced a limited edition beer named In The Pub – In A Heartbeat.

Howard Price, Bucks Music Group’s head Of media, said: “I’ve known and worked with John for over 20 years and so I’m pleased for him to join us here. John’s career arc is incredible, with many stories along the way. We will match his energy and creativity, working with and bringing new opportunities to his catalogue. John and I have enjoyed a few drinks over the years and what better way to celebrate than with a beer themed on one of John’s seminal copyrights.”

John Murphy said: “I’m really proud to have signed with Bucks. Moving here was a no-brainer. I’m very happy to be working with Howard again, along with Simon [Platz - Bucks MD] and the rest of the team, and for my catalogue to sit alongside songs by heroes of mine including Marc Bolan.”

Bucks’ catalogue includes works written by David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, Procol Harum, DJ Fresh, James Blunt, Professor Green, Rudimental, Beyonce, Can, Pete Doherty, Roni Size & Reprazent, David Arnold, Sacha Skarbek, Troy Miller, Seton Daunt, Ash Howes, James Dring, Watch The Ride, Ivory Layne, Erland Cooper, Emma Blackery, The Heavytrackerz, Life, Brooke Bentham, Gold Spectacles, Johnny Madden, and more.

Label publishing partners include: Heavenly, Nude, Full Time Hobby, Brownswood, Rekids and Arts & Crafts.

PHOTO: (L-R) Simon Platz, John Murphy, Howard Price