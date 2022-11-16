Bucks Music Group signs Glastonbury Best Demo winner Tom Webber

Bucks Music Group has signed artist and songwriter Tom Webber to an exclusive, worldwide publishing deal.

Webber’s debut 4-track EP, Stop And Think About It, earned the title of Best Demo Of The Year at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. His latest single, Friends, was released in September.

This year has also seen Webber support Nick Lowe, Deacon Blue and Richard Hawley, as well as playing London venues Nells and Camden’s Jazz Café. He has performed at festivals including Isle of Wight Festival, Henley Festival, Cornbury, Readipop, Womad, Truck Festival, The Big Feastival and Bunkfest, alongside Glastonbury this summer.

Webber has also played a number of shows in London this autumn and a headline show at Henley’s Kenton Theatre on November 11.

Bucks director A&R Sarah Liversedge Platz said: “Tom is a unique artist and songwriter that has quickly grabbed the attention of tastemakers, industry figures, artists and music fans alike. He’s ready to take the next step on what will surely be an accomplished career and we’re delighted he’s chosen Bucks to help him on that journey.”

Tom’s ready to take the next step on what will surely be an accomplished career Sarah Liversedge Platz

Tom Webber said: "I’m very happy to have signed with Bucks Music Group. Simon, Sarah, James and the team really helped me make the decision to join them an easy one. Their obvious commitment to helping with the development of my songwriting and career as an artist really impressed me. I’m looking forward to working with them…. and keeping the ball rolling."

Bucks’ catalogue includes works written by David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, Procol Harum, DJ Fresh, James Blunt, Professor Green, Rudimental, Beyonce, Can, Pete Doherty, Roni Size & Reprazent, David Arnold, Gold Spectacles, and more.

Label publishing partners include Heavenly, Nude, Full Time Hobby, Brownswood, Rekids, Arts & Crafts and No Hats No Hoods.

PHOTO: (L-R) James Paterson (Bucks, A&R), Sarah Liversedge Platz (Bucks, Director A&R), Tom Webber, Simon Platz (Bucks, Managing Director), Jonathan Tester (Bucks, Head of Sync).