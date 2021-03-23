Bucks Music Group signs house vocalist Kathy Brown

Bucks Music Group has signed Kathy Brown to a new worldwide publishing deal.

Known for her vocal contributions to various dance and house tracks, Brown first emerged with a cover of Lace’s Can’t Play Around in 1993 and has since appeared on records by Namy, Soul Clap and Dr Packer. Also in the ’90s, she formed Praxis with producer Cevin Fisher and had a hit with Turn Me Out.

In 2004, Brown was the lead vocalist on UK act Soul Central's Strings Of Life (Stronger On My Own), which reached No.6 on the singles chart.

Brown is currently collaborating with 187 Lockdown’s Julian Jonah, Brian Tappert (Jazz n Groove, Soulfuric), Brookes Brothers, Kove and DJ and producer Seamus Haji.

Her new single, Just Like A Dream is due on March 19.

I’m very excited about 2021 Kathy Brown

Bucks MD Simon Platz said: “Kathy has made a huge contribution to the house genre over almost 30 years, and continues to be a prolific performer and writer. It’s a real pleasure to have someone of her calibre on the Bucks roster. She is as creative and ambitious as ever, and we look forward to being on this journey with her.”

Kathy Brown said: “I want to thank Simon at Bucks. We finally did it! I want to thank my manager Shannon – you’re my girl – and my lawyer Paul. Songwriting and performing has been my life, and signing with Bucks has shown me how important it is to have a team and family that support your dreams. I’m very excited about 2021. An ambition that’s been in my heart for some time is to bring soul music back! And so I have with my next single Just Like A Dream.”