Bucks Music Group signs songwriter, producer and mixer James Dring

Bucks Music Group has signed songwriter, producer and mixer James Dring to an exclusive worldwide songwriting agreement.

London-based Dring has worked with artists including Gorillaz, Jamie T, Loyle Carner, Nilüfer Yanya, Lana Del Rey and Georgia. More recent projects include work with Genesis Owusu, Kenny Hoopla and Sorry.

His work with Gorillaz includes the multi-platinum album Demon Days. He has also been a long-time creative partner of Jamie T’s, having been involved across the artist’s studio albums including Panic Prevention, Kings And Queens, Carry On The Grudge, and Trick.

Bucks senior A&R Flash Taylor said: “James is extremely talented and highly sought after in everything that he does. He’s worked with some incredible artists on a range of amazing projects and there’s loads more to come from him. We're super excited that he’s chosen Bucks as his publishing home.”

Dring said: “I’m really excited to join the Bucks family of artist and songwriters. I have huge admiration and respect for their integrity as an independent publisher. I can’t wait to start working with Flash and the rest of the team!”