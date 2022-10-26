Bucks Music Group signs Watch The Ride to worldwide deal

Bucks Music Group has signed dance music trio Watch The Ride to an exclusive, worldwide publishing deal.

Watch The Ride comprises electronic music acts DJ Die, Dismantle and Randall. While Dismantle and Randall are new to Bucks, DJ Die has been on the roster since 2011.

Watch The Ride debuted with Original Format – a 2019 collaboration with D Double E. They have since collaborated artists including Nia Archives, Inja, Trigga and Emz, whilst also partnering with Rinse FM for a number of releases and a radio residency.

They have also had two records featured on soundtracks for gaming titles Grand Theft Auto and Fifa ‘23.

On the live stage, the trio has performed at big events across the country including at The Warehouse Project in Manchester, London’s Printworks, Motion in Bristol, Glastonbury and many more.

Bucks’ director A&R, Sarah Liversedge Platz, said: “We’ve worked with DJ Die successfully for some time now, so this deal bringing Watch The Ride to Bucks as a trio makes complete sense. They are three incredibly talented, highly respected individuals in their own right, and even more exciting as a collective.”

Watch The Ride said: “We're very happy to be joining the excellent team at Bucks as a trio. It feels like perfect timing as we move into the next phase of Watch The Ride. Onwards and upwards!”