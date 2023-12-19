Bucks Music Group signs Wonky Logic to global publishing deal

Bucks Music Group has signed Wonky Logic (Dwayne Kilvington) to an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement.

Kilvington is a producer, writer and multi-instrumentalist. He attended Leeds College of Music where he developed his jazz musicianship, regularly playing with the likes of Luke Wynter (Nubyian Twist), Geordan Reid Campbell (GEO) and Klezmer band Tantz.

After moving to London, he became a founding member and bass player of the band Steam Down in 2017. The group made a significant impact in the UK jazz scene.

Kilvington has toured extensively with many projects and collaborations in Europe, South America, Africa and Asia, with artists such as Nightmares On Wax, Eddie Chacon (musical director), John Carrol Kirby, Nubya Garcia, Theon Cross, Wiyaala, Afla Sakey and KOG.

He also connected with veteran producer IG Culture (Co-op) after playing keyboard for a show for the collective Selectors Assemble. They have since collaborated on an album called Earthbound by LSCM, with Kilvington being the musical director.

Kilvington’s current writing and producing projects include Nadeem Din-Gabisi, Brother Portrait, a duo album with Chiminyo and a project with longtime collaborator Edward Hick (Sons Of Kemet). He is also currently writing and performing with Nala Sinephro (Warp Records) with the band ONIPA, and has recently played on Emma Jean Thackray's project, Um-Yang, alongside Soweto Kinch.

After releasing his EP Mindmarkets in 2012 as Wonky Logic, Kilvington spent his time producing multiple remixes for artists such as Nubiyan Twist, Kefaya, Bryony Jarmon-Pinto, Afriquoi, Mansion Of Snakes, Elheist and Me And My Friends. He released his debut Wonky Logic album, 0113, in July 2020.

I’m keen to get to work and help his artistry develop alongside other artists Rhiannon Bramley

Kilvington has also written and produced songs for Celeste, Onipa, Ego Ella May, Alexander London, Tess Hirst, Chimimyo and Mo Kolours, and is an integral part and touring member of Edward Hick’s Nok Cultural Ensemble. He has also featured as a bass player and writer on Sampa The Great's album The Return.

Kilvington has also composed music for film, TV and advertising, including a documentary on British fashion designer Zandra Rhodes, and online campaigns for Red Bull and IBM.

Dwayne Kilvington said: “I'm genuinely buzzing about signing a publishing deal with Bucks Music Group! I can't wait to get stuck in and start working with all of the amazing people on the team. I'm especially excited about working closely with Rhiannon. Her warmth and professionalism fill me with confidence and I'm eagerly anticipating what we can achieve together.”

Bucks Music Group A&R Rhiannon Bramley said: ‘’We’re super excited to be working with Dwayne at Bucks. His musicianship is off the charts and is an integral part of a scene I’ve been championing for years - one that is finally starting to make its way to the forefront. Dwayne brings his own unique sound to the party – his production is incredibly vibrant and skilful and, as a multi-instrumentalist, MD and songwriter, I’m keen to get to work and help his artistry develop alongside other artists.’’