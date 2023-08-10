Bucks Music Group welcomes Murdo Mitchell

Bucks Music Group has announced details of a new deal with Murdo Mitchell.

The Glasgow-based artist released his debut album Aztec Jewel earlier this year via Icons Creating Evil Art and is represented by Pick & Mix Management and X-ray Touring.

Mitchell has signed with Sony Music Norway/Drabantand has new music and live dates later due this year.

Bucks director of A&R Sarah Liversedge Platz said: “We’re really excited to welcome Murdo Mitchell to the Bucks roster. He’s a great talent, and we’re delighted to be asked to join the already excellent team that’s backing him. Together, I think we can achieve great things.”

Bucks A&R Rhiannon Bramley described Mitchell as “a star in the making”.

“The honesty of his songwriting coupled with the rawness and power of his voice knocked me for six,” Bramley said. “His ambition and dedication to his songwriting and own career make him an extremely exciting artist to be working with. We can’t wait to see what we can all achieve together.”

Murdo Mitchell said: “I’m over the moon to be signing to Bucks Music for publishing. Rhiannon is dynamite. I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into the music making. Cheers to the team for believing in me.”

Pick & Mix Management’s Scott Baker-Marflitt added:“Murdo is the most prolific songwriter I’ve encountered, so to match that, we wanted to find a proactive publisher who felt the same way we did about the songs. The pedigree and heritage of Bucks immediately sprang to mind and Rhiannon came highly recommended. They most assuredly share our belief in the project, and we’re over the moon to be working with Bucks and its incredible team.”

Pictured above: L-R Rhiannon Bramley, Murdo Mitchell, Scott Baker-Marflitt