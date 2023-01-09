Bucks Music signs Molly Payton for publishing in the UK and Europe

Bucks Music Group has signed New Zealand-born artist and songwriter Molly Payton to an exclusive deal for publishing in the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Payton’s debut EP, Mess, was released in April 2020, taking influence from the likes of Leonard Cohen and Joni Mitchell. Her second EP, Porcupine, followed in October 2020. Recorded with Oli Barton-Wood, it was aided by the Swedish-formed, London-based indie group Francobollo.

Her debut mini album, Slack, was released on Bug Records in 2021. She toured with Beabadoobee in September this year and supported Palace for three gigs in Australia in December.

Payton will be playing The Coro Classic festival in New Zealand on January 7, with UK dates in London and Bristol later in April.

Payton is signed to Mushroom Music Publishing for the rest of the world. Bucks Music Group and Mushroom Music Publishing have a longstanding relationship, representing each other’s catalogues in their respective home territories.

Molly’s an exciting talent – a great musician with plenty to say Sarah Liversedge Platz

Bucks’ director A&R Sarah Liversedge Platz said: “We’re really pleased to represent Molly in the UK, Eire and Europe. She’s an exciting talent – a great musician with plenty to say. We’re doubly pleased to be working closely with Mushroom Music Publishing to further Molly’s career. Mushroom has the same approach and ethos to us as a family business that’s fiercely independent and both extremely proactive and creative.”

Erol Yurdagul, Mushroom Music Publishing head of A&R and creative, said: “We’re very excited to welcome Molly Payton to the Mushroom Music family. Molly is an incredibly gifted songwriter whose honest and mesmerising storytelling captivated us immediately. With roots in Australasia and a burgeoning international career, Molly was the perfect artist for us to further our partnership with Bucks. Both teams share a passion for Molly’s music as well as an independent, creative spirit which drives us.”

Molly Payton said: “I’m so excited to be working with two companies as passionate and supportive as Mushroom and Bucks. Although I’m based in the UK now, New Zealand and Australia will always be home to me, and it’s awesome knowing that I have support no matter where I am moving forward.”