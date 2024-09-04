Bucks Music signs Nadine Shah to global publishing deal

Bucks Music Group has signed Nadine Shah to an exclusive worldwide music publishing deal.

Shah is a Mercury-nominated songwriter and musician who released her fifth, critically acclaimed album, Filthy Underneath, earlier this year.

Following 2013 debut Love Your Dum And Mad, Shah released her second album, Fast Food, in 2015, followed by Holiday Destination in 2018, which earned her the Mercury Prize nomination.

Her fourth album, Kitchen Sink, cracked the Top 30 in 2020. Thiis year’s Filthy Underneath, her first for EMI North, delves into themes of Shah’s own mental health crisis and subsequent ongoing recovery.

Filthy Underneath, which peaked at No.25, received strong support from The Guardian, Evening Standard, NME, The Quietus, Rolling Stone and The Observer, with many reviews calling it her best work to date.

Shah has collaborated and performed with Depeche Mode, Portishead, Suede, Patti Smith, Elbow, Mogwai, ParaOrchestra, Vivienne Westwood, John Cale, Young Fathers and many others.

Shah provided testimony to the DCMS Committee as part of an ongoing probe into the economics of music streaming in November 2020, pointing to a lack of transparency regarding musicians' royalty payments.

Nadine is a unique performer and songwriter Sarah Liversedge Platz

She has also established herself as a presenter across a number of events such as The Q Awards and the AIM Awards, on programmes for 6 Music, BBC Sounds and Radio 4, and via her own Instagram Stories series Payback, which saw her interview music journalists during lockdown.

Shah is currently working on a memoir, which is due out in April 2025.

Nadine Shah said: “I’ve known the Bucks team for a long time. They’re good people, they’re proactive and they’re constant. I’m looking forward to getting to work with them, finally!”

Shah’s manager Ros Earls said: “There’s a family vibe at Bucks. Most of the core team have been there for years which speaks volumes about their successes and how they look after their people. Really happy to have found a new home there for Nadine’s publishing.”

Sarah Liversedge Platz, Bucks Music Group’s director A&R, said: “Nadine is a unique performer and songwriter. She is as much an activist and advocate as she is an artist, and this consistently shines through in her work. It’s a real pleasure to have her on the Bucks roster, and we look forward to supporting her endless creativity.”

Bucks’ catalogue includes works written by David Bowie, Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, Procol Harum, DJ Fresh, James Blunt, Professor Green, Rudimental, Beyonce, Can, Pete Doherty, Roni Size & Reprazent, David Arnold, and more.

Label publishing partners include Heavenly, Nude, Full Time Hobby, Brownswood, Rekids and Arts & Crafts.

PHOTO: Flash Taylor (Bucks), Ros Earls (Nadine Shah’s manager), Sarah Liversedge Platz (Bucks), Nadine Shah, Jonny Petch (Shah's lawyer, Bray & Krais), Jonathan Tester (Bucks)