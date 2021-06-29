Bucks Music signs pianist and composer Robert Mitchell

Bucks Music Group has signed pianist and composer Robert Mitchell to a worldwide administration deal.

Although his reputation was forged in jazz, Mitchell defies genre and crosses over into a full spectrum of musical and literary expression.

Over his nearly 30-year musical journey, Robert Mitchell has released 10 albums of his own projects, participated in over 100 projects as a sideman and has performed in 40 countries.

These days his primary focal points include his long-running ensemble Panacea; his trio Epiphany 3, with special guest dancer Masumi Endo; new electronic/song ensemble True Think (Truth Inc./Truth Ink); and solo performance.

He also continues to work with French saxophone great Julien Lourau, US singer Alicia Olatuja, Courtney Pine, Cuban violinist Omar Puente and Orphy Robinson, as well as in duos with Shirley Smart and Jason Rebello.

Mitchell’s most recent engagement is as musical director for a revival/celebration of the BBC programme Jazz 625 - broadcast live from Cheltenham Jazz Festival. He led the house band, featuring special guests including Gregory Porter, Joshua Redman and Charlie Watts. The show received the Broadcast Award for best musical programme in 2020.

Mitchell is now a jazz piano professor at Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and jazz, improvisation, composition at LPMAM. He sits on the Ivors Academy’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee, Jazz and is chair of the Educational Publishing Steering Committee. He is also member of the Black Lives in Music (Task Force) and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama EDI Committee.

Mitchell said: “What an honour to join the incredible Bucks Music Group. The catalogue speaks strongly for itself - the heritage of creativity across genres and around the world is rich and epic. I am hugely looking forward to us working together!”

Bucks Music Group A&R Rhiannon Bramley said: “We are delighted to have signed Robert; he is such a unique talent with a wealth of experience behind him and can’t wait to start working with him and finding new and exciting opportunities for his music.”